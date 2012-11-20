Nov 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it has approved HeartWare International Inc's
heart pump that supports blood flow in people with failing
hearts who are awaiting a transplant.
HeartWare's left ventricular assist device is designed to be
implanted in the chest near the heart and used inside or outside
the hospital.
FDA said the life-saving benefits of the device in the
intended population of patients with end-stage heart failure
outweighed risks observed during the clinical trial, such as
infection and stroke.