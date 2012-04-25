* For heart failure patients waiting for transplant
* FDA concerned about stroke, clots, missing data
* Would compete with Thoratec's blood pump
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 25 HeartWare International Inc
won a U.S. advisory panel's support on Wednesday for
its most important product - a blood pump that helps people with
severe heart failure.
A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug
Administration voted 9-2 to recommend approval of the mechanical
heart-assist device, called the HeartWare ventricular assist
device (HVAD). HeartWare shares were halted pending the panel
outcome.
The FDA usually follows panel advice, although it is not
required to and a final decision is expected later.
Panelists said the device helped save lives, although they
expressed doubts about the company's conduct of clinical trials
and about missing safety data.
"Overall, this is a novel device for a desperate population,
and I hope it will be available soon," said panel member Dr.
David Slotwiner, of the Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Heart failure is a chronic condition with no cure, in which
the heart is too weak to pump enough blood to meet the body's
needs. In the most severe cases, people may need a heart
transplant.
HeartWare's device helps people with failing hearts pump
blood while awaiting a transplant. The device is already
approved in Europe.
It is estimated that some 50,000 people around the world are
candidates for heart transplant, but only some 5,000 patients
per year get them.
But reviewers from the FDA said earlier this week they were
concerned about device-related clotting rates and stroke.
FDA reviewers and outside experts to the agency
also said clinical trial results may have missing data, meaning
they could over-estimate how well the device works.
"In terms of safety, these data have more holes in them than
Swiss cheese," said panel member Dr. Gregory Dehmer, of Texas
A&M University.
Panel members called for HeartWare to conduct further safety
trials if the FDA approves its device.
If approved, the device will compete with Thoratec Corp's
HeartMate II, which has been sold in the United States
since 2008. It is currently the only blood pump available to
people with heart failure awaiting a transplant.
Thoratec shares fell 1.5 percent in after-market trading.
Many investors have been betting HeartWare's device will
eventually eclipse the HeartMate II since it is smaller and
takes less time to implant. However, concerns about
pump-associated thrombosis, or the formation of blood clots, as
well as stroke issues, could hurt market share.
HeartWare said it changed the instructions for doctors using
the device to reduce the risk of clots and there was no evidence
strokes in clinical trials were linked to its device.
"Each device is going to have its relative strengths and our
patients deserve these options," said Dr. Keith Aaronson, a paid
consultant for HeartWare and professor of internal medicine at
the University of Michigan. "And as a cardiologist treating
patients with advanced heart failure, I feel strongly we need to
have competition in this field."
