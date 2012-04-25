April 25 HeartWare International Inc
won a U.S. advisory panel's support on Wednesday for its most
important product: a blood pump that helps people with severe
heart failure.
A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug
Administration voted 9-2 to recommend approval of the mechanical
heart-assist device, called the HeartWare ventricular assist
device (HVAD). HeartWare shares were halted pending the panel
outcome.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is
not required to, and a final decision is expected later.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gary Hill)