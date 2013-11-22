Nov 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved Olysio
(simeprevir), a new
therapy to treat chronic Hepatitis C virus infection
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration says J&J's olysio is a
protease inhibitor
and is to be used as component of a combination treatment
regimen
* FDA-Olysio approved for adults with compensated liver disease
including
cirrhosis who are treatment naïve or for whom prior treatment
wasn't
effective
* FDA says olysio's drug label includes recommendation to
screen for presence
of Hep C strain prior to beginning therapy
* Source text for Eikon ()
* Further company coverage