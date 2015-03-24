March 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it would hold a public hearing seeking information and
comment on the use of products labeled 'homeopathic', as well as
the agency's regulatory framework for such products.
The hearing, scheduled for April 20-21, will discuss
prescription drugs, biological products, and over-the-counter
drugs labeled homeopathic, a market that has expanded to become
a multimillion dollar industry in the United States.
The agency is set to evaluate its regulatory framework for
homeopathic products after a quarter century. (1.usa.gov/1Hxwup3)
An Australian government study released this month concluded
that homeopathy does not work. (bit.ly/1BheAmR)
The FDA issued a warning earlier this month asking consumers
not to rely on asthma products labeled homeopathic that are sold
over the counter. (1.usa.gov/1EEuKrC).
Homeopathic medicines include pellets placed under the
tongue, tablets, liquids, ointments, sprays and creams.
The basic principles of homeopathy, formulated by German
physician Samuel Hahnemann in the late 18th century, are based
on a theory that a disease can be treated using small doses of
natural substances that in a healthy person would produce
symptoms of the disease.
The agenda for the hearing will be posted soon, the FDA
said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)