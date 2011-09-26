* Says to continue review of compound in a separate study

* Remains concerned but has not reached a conclusion

Sept 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it remained concerned about birth control pills containing the compound drospirenone that might pose higher risk of developing blood clots in women.

The drug regulator said it has completed its review of the two studies evaluating the risk of blood clots in women, but has not reached a conclusion yet.

Germany's Bayer AG's (BAYGn.DE) best-selling birth control drugs, including Yaz and Yasmin, contain the compound.

The agency said it is continuing the review of the compound in a separate FDA-funded study.

The FDA said that preliminary results of this study suggests a 1.5-fold increase in the risk of blood clots for women who use drospirenone-containing birth control pills, compared to users of other hormonal contraceptives.

The agency said the risk of developing a blood clot among women using drospirenone-containing oral contraceptives would be about 10 women in 10,000, compared with 6 in 10,000 who are using other hormonal contraceptives.