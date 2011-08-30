* FDA meeting on follow-up studies for implants
* Consumer groups say not enough long-term safety data
By Anna Yukhananov
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug 30 Consumer advocates
asked U.S. health regulators to take silicone breast implants
made by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) off the market because the
company has not been able to provide enough long-term safety
data.
The groups spoke on Tuesday at a two-day U.S. Food and Drug
Administration advisory panel meeting to discuss follow-up
safety studies for silicone implants that have already been
approved for sale. The FDA said the issue of product removal was
not under consideration during the meeting.
But groups including the National Organization for Women
Foundation and the National Women's Health Network pressed their
case for removing Johnson & Johnson's product from the market.
The FDA approved silicone gel-filled breast implants sold by
Allergan (AGN.N) and Johnson & Johnson's Mentor unit in 2006, on
condition both companies follow 40,000 women for 10 years to
look at safety issues, as well as extend smaller pre-approval
studies.
Allergan has collected preliminary two-year data for 60
percent of participants, while Mentor has collected three-year
data for only 21 percent.
"It's unacceptable that many patients Mentor and Allergan
were supposed to track were lost," said Jan Erickson, of the
National Organization for Women Foundation.
"Mentor's approval should be rescinded right away. And
Allergan should be required to conduct further studies."
There were almost 400,000 breast enlargement or
reconstruction procedures in the United States in 2010,
according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. That
includes silicone and saline implants.
In June, the FDA said the risks of breast implants are well
understood, after looking at the companies' results as well as
reports of negative events and scientific literature. It said
women who get silicone implants are likely to need additional
surgery within 10 years. [ID:nN1E75L12N]
The agency had banned silicone implants for most U.S. women
in 1992 after some said the devices leaked and made them
chronically ill.
During the Tuesday meeting, patients complained of side
effects such as rupturing or hardening of the device, and said
the companies' long-term studies could be biased against
patients who have problems.
In addressing low response rates, representatives of both
companies said the studies had perhaps over-reached by trying to
keep track of so many patients, and by requiring each to fill
out a 27-page questionnaire each year.
Mentor also said it may have had particularly low response
rates because the company made patients participate in the study
as a condition of getting an implant, but later changed it to
voluntary participation.
"In retrospect, it's perhaps not surprising that if a
patient or surgeon enrolls because they are required to, and
then a patient is told because of voluntary consent they're not
... that might contribute to low follow-up rates," said Dr. John
Canady, medical director at Mentor, when asked if the company's
study had any design flaws.
"That's something we would go back to change, but obviously
can't in this study."
Cynthia Pearson, executive director of the National Women's
Health Network criticized the follow-up rate at Mentor.
"I want to urge you to advise the agency that this (the low
follow-up rate at Mentor) is unacceptable and that their
approval is revoked 12 months from today unless the company does
a better job," Pearson told the panel.
Jean Silver-Isenstadt, executive director of the National
Physicians Alliance, said the FDA needed to show its commitment
to enforcing post-approval studies.
"We believe that this agency has to walk the walk," she told
Reuters. "Its mission is to protect patients, and when it sets
criteria for approval, that should be real.
"When the agency begins to look more like window-dressing
(for companies), that will shake the faith of physicians and
patients."
The advisory panel will make its final recommendations on
post-approval studies on Wednesday.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Carol Bishopric)