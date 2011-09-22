* Amphastar's Primatene Mist only over-the-counter inhaler
Sept 22 Health officials are banning the only
asthma inhaler sold over the counter in the United States
starting from next year to prevent the use of products that
harm the environment.
The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that
chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in metered-dose asthma inhalers that
contain the drug epinephrine cannot be used, following an
international agreement that bans CFCs because they deplete the
Earth's ozone layer.
Right now, the only such inhaler is marketed by Armstrong
Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Amphastar. The company could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The inhaler, called Primatene Mist, is used for temporary
relief of occasional symptoms of mild asthma, and is the only
FDA-approved inhaler sold over the counter without a
prescription, the FDA said.
The product uses CFCs to propel medicine out of the inhaler
so patients can breathe it into their lungs. The FDA said some
manufacturers now use a propellant called hydrofluoroalkane
instead, which is less harmful to the environment.
The FDA first proposed phasing out the use of CFCs in
asthma inhalers with epinephrine in 2006, and finalized the
phase-out in November 2008.
Primatene Mist inhalers are already labeled to show they
cannot be used after Dec. 31, 2010. The FDA said some consumers
may have to pay more for prescription asthma inhalers.
About 1 million to 2 million patients use Primatene Mist,
although it is difficult to get an estimate of how many people
use over-the-counter drugs, the FDA said.
More than 235 million people worldwide suffer from asthma
and it is the most common chronic disease among children,
according to the World Health Organization.
Two other prescription asthma inhalers that use CFCs are to
be phased out by the end of 2013. These are Boehringer
Ingelheim's Combivent Inhalation Aerosol and Graceway
Pharmaceuticals' [GRCPH.UL] Maxair Autohaler.
The United States has generally banned CFCs in consumer
products such as hairspray since 1978, but their use has been
permitted in medical products when the FDA deems it essential.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington DC; editing by
Matthew Lewis)