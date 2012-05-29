* Also 227 complaints about K-Y Liquibeads
* FDA: J&J never got permission to sell K-Y Liquibeads
WASHINGTON May 29 U.S. drug regulators chided a
Johnson & Johnson unit for not reporting or
investigating customer complaints about O.B. Tampons or personal
lubricants similar to K-Y Jelly.
The Food and Drug Administration said the unit, McNeil-PPC
Inc, did not properly follow up on complaints that included
toxic shock syndrome from using the tampon, according to a
warning letter posted on the FDA's website on Tuesday.
The company also did not investigate some complaints about
the personal lubricant K-Y Liquibeads Vaginal Moisturizer, which
in fact it never got permission to sell, the FDA said in the
letter dated May 22.
J&J has recalled hundreds of millions of bottles and
packages of its over-the-counter medicines in the past few
years, such as the painkillers Tylenol and Motrin, due to
quality lapses at its factories.
The FDA said McNeil-PPC never told regulators it planned to
sell the K-Y Liquibeads, and made substantial changes to the
lubricant compared with previous, similar products without
getting permission to do so.
The company received 227 complaints about the product from
the end of June 2010 until December 2011, including the fact the
lubricant did not dissolve or had "uncharacteristic"
consistency, the FDA said.
The agency said J&J must respond within 15 business days
about how it will address the issues, or risk facing seizure of
its products or a fine.
J&J spokeswoman Jodie Wertheim said McNeil PPC takes the
FDA's concerns seriously and will do whatever is necessary to
resolve the issues.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gary Hill)