WRAPUP 2-S.Korean court throws president out of office, 2 dead in protest
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)
Nov 22 U.S. regulators on Friday approved the use of Johnson & Johnson's Olysio, also known as simeprevir, as a treatment for chronic infection with the liver-destroying hepatitis C virus.
Olysio, a protease inhibitor that blocks a specific protein needed by the virus to replicate, is to be used in combination with interferon, given by injection, and ribavirin, another pill.
Hepatitis C affects about 3.2 million Americans, killing more than 15,000 each year, mostly from illnesses such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.
The often-undiagnosed virus is transmitted through contaminated blood. Infection rates have dropped since the early 1990s, due in part to the introduction of blood and organ screening. Still, many older adults remain at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has called for baby boomers to be routinely tested for the virus.
Olysio is a member of the same class of drugs as Merck & Co's Victrelis and Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Incivek. The FDA approved both those drugs in 2011.
Olysio was shown in clinical trials to cure patients with a shorter duration of treatment.
Drugmakers have been racing to develop more effective, easier-to-tolerate antivirals to treat hepatitis C. Wall Street analysts have forecast annual sales of billions of dollars for new drugs that would allow doctors to skip use of interferon, which can cause severe flu-like side effects.
The FDA is slated to decide by Dec. 8 on Gilead Sciences' application for sofosbuvir, a member of a different class known as nucleotide analogue inhibitors, or "nukes," designed to block a different enzyme the virus needs to copy itself.
European regulators on Friday recommended approval of the Gilead drug, under the brand name Sovaldi.
Other companies working to develop new hepatitis C drugs include AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)
(Adds company news item, updates futures) March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.
MELBOURNE, March 10 Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing 100 megawatt hours worth of battery storage within 100 days of signing a contract.