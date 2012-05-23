SILVER SPRING, Md. May 23 A U.S. advisory panel
rebuffed Johnson & Johnson's blood thinner, meant to
reduce the risk of new heart attacks and strokes in people with
heart problems.
A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug
Administration voted 6 to 4 on Wednesday that Xarelto should not
be approved for people with acute coronary syndrome. J&J
developed the drug in partnership with German drugmaker Bayer AG
.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end
of June.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gary Hill)