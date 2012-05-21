BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. drug reviewers said Johnson & Johnson's blood thinner Xarelto appeared to reduce the risk of new heart attacks and strokes in people with heart problems, but missing data raised doubts about whether the drug actually worked.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewed the drug ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Wednesday.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and is due to make a final decision on Xarelto by the end of June. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp