May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead
exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and
adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on
Wednesday.
The warning is based on data that indicates that the tests,
made by Magellan Diagnostics, could throw up results that are
lower than the actual level of lead in the blood, according to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"The FDA is deeply concerned ... and is warning laboratories
and health care professionals that they should not use any
Magellan Diagnostics' lead tests with blood drawn from a vein,"
Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and
Radiological Health, said in a statement. (bit.ly/2pW5Bsj)
Currently, the FDA believes the issue may date back to 2014,
the agency said.
