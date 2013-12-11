Dec 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday approved generic versions of Eli Lilly and Co's
antidepressant Cymbalta, the U.S. drugmaker's
biggest-selling product.
The drug, which has annual sales of about $5 billion, was
expected to lose patent protection this month.
The FDA said it approved cheaper versions of the drug, known
chemically as duloxetine, in a variety of strengths for sale by
several generic drugmakers, including Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd , Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries and Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Ltd.
"Health-care professionals and consumers can be assured that
these FDA-approved generic drugs have met our rigorous
standards," Kathleen Uhl, acting director of the FDA's Office of
Generic Drugs, said in a statement.
Once numerous generic versions of a medicine become
available, the branded drug often loses more than 80 percent of
its sales in the first year.