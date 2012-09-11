* FDA says L'Oreal claiming creams work like drugs
* Companies that sell drugs must do clinical trials
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. regulators warned
L'Oreal SA, the world's biggest cosmetics group, to
stop advertising skincare products using language that makes
them sound like drugs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Lancome USA, a
L'Oreal unit, claimed some of its skin creams could "boost the
activity of genes" or "stimulate cell regeneration" to reduce
signs of aging.
Any product that is intended to affect the structure or
function of the human body is classified as a drug, the FDA
said, according to a warning letter posted on its website on
Tuesday.
Companies are not allowed to sell drugs in the United States
without submitting an application to the FDA proving their
products are safe and effective and then winning FDA approval.
L'Oreal, a French company, was not immediately available for
comment.
Some of the products mentioned in the letter, dated Sept. 7,
include Genifique Repair Youth Activating Night Cream and
Absolue Eye Precious Cells Advanced Regenerating and
Reconstructing Eye Cream.
On its website, Lancome describes the Genifique Repair
cream, which costs $98 for a 1.7-ounce container, as "our first
night care that boosts the activity of genes." The company cites
an in-vitro test on genes to back up the claim.
The FDA said failure to fix the advertising claims could
lead to enforcement actions, such as seizure of the products and
injunctions against their manufacturers and distributors.