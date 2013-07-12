July 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved a lung cancer drug made by Boehringer Ingelheim to
treat patients who are suffering from late stage non-small cell
lung cancer and whose tumors express a specific type of gene
mutation.
The drug, Gilotrif, was approved along with a companion
diagnostic kit that can help determine if a patient's lung
cancer cells express the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)
gene mutation. []
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type
of lung cancer and represents about 85 percent of all lung
cancers. EGFR gene mutations are present in about 10 percent of
NSCLC.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death
among men and women, and according to the National Cancer
Institute, an estimated 228,190 Americans will be diagnosed
with, and 159,480 will die from, the disease this year.
The companion diagnostic kit, called therascreen EGFR RGQ
PCR Kit, is made by Qiagen N.V..