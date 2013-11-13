By Bill Berkrot
Nov 13 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday
approved a drug to treat a rare and aggressive form of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma developed by Johnson & Johnson and
Pharmacyclics Inc, becoming the second drug that had
received the FDA's new breakthrough therapy designation to gain
approval.
The drug, to be sold under the brand name Imbruvica, and
known chemically as ibrutinib, was approved to treat mantle cell
lymphoma in patients who have received prior treatment with at
least one other medicine, such as Celgene Corp's
Revlimid. It works by inhibiting an enzyme needed by the cancer
to multiply and spread.
Mantle cell lymphoma, which represents about 6 percent of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in the United States, has typically
spread to lymph nodes, bone marrow and other organs by the time
it is diagnosed, the Food and Drug Administration said.
The FDA earlier this month approved Roche's Gazyva
to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), another type of
blood cancer, making it the first drug approved after receiving
the breakthrough designation.
The FDA gives a breakthrough designation when it believes a
medicine may offer a substantial improvement over existing
therapies for serious or life-threatening diseases.
"The agency worked cooperatively with the companies to
expedite the drug's development, review and approval, reflecting
the promise of the breakthrough therapy designation program,"
Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Office of Hematology and
Oncology Products, said in a statement.
Imbruvica is also awaiting an approval decision to treat
CLL, which some analysts believed would come at the same time as
the U.S. lymphoma approval.
"This is a relative short-time disappointment versus Wall
Street expectations for simultaneous approval in both
indications with a broad label," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Michael Yee said in a research note.
Yee, in an email, said RBC is forecasting long-term annual
worldwide sales of $5 billion for Imbruvica.
Pharmacyclics shares were up $3.20, or 2.6 percent, at
$122.87 on Nasdaq. Shares of Johnson & Johnson were down 85
cents, or 0.9 percent ,at $92.71 on the New York Stock Exchange.