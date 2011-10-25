* Device used to treat persistent atrial fibrillation
* Effective, but has safety problems-FDA staff
* Medtronic shares down 1.5 percent to $34.19 on NYSE
By Anna Yukhananov
Oct 25 U.S. reviewers said a Medtronic Inc
(MDT.N) device was effective for treating a common heart rhythm
disorder, but they raised concerns about its safety.
Medtronic's Cardiac Ablation System is designed to treat
persistent atrial fibrillation, a major cause of strokes. But,
in documents released on Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration
staff expressed concerns about the high rate of stroke found in
patients treated with the device.
Atrial fibrillation, which affects more than 2 million
Americans, is the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder. It
describes the rapid and irregular contraction of the heart's
upper two chambers, which allows blood to pool. This can form
clots that travel to the brain and cause strokes.
Medtronic is seeking approval for the device as a treatment
for persistent atrial fibrillation, which lasts for more than
seven days or recurs for as long as four years. The company
said just over half of patients have persistent atrial
fibrillation, but there are no FDA-approved devices to treat
this condition.
In a clinical trial, five people out of 176 had a stroke
within a month of getting the Medtronic device, and 38 people
had at least one serious problem such as low blood pressure or
swelling of the covering around the heart, FDA reviewers said.
The device helped some people in clinical trials; 55.8
percent of patients had regular heartbeats within six months of
using Medtronic's device, compared to 26.4 percent of patients
who used the typical treatment of anti-arrythmic drugs to treat
atrial fibrillation.
A panel of outside experts will consider the device at a
meeting on Thursday, with the FDA set to make a final
decision.
Given the FDA's safety concerns, Sanford Bernstein analyst
Derrick Sung said he sees a 50 percent chance of the panel
recommending the device for approval.
"We would emphasize that investor expectations are low,"
Sung said in a research note.
Anti-arrythmic drugs such as beta-blockers can help restore
a normal rhythm. However, Medtronic and other companies such as
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Boston Scientific (BSX.N) are
turning to ablation devices to treat atrial fibrillation.
While such ablation devices are still a relatively small
part of the multibillion atrial fibrillation market, analysts
expect it to grow.
Ablation is a non-surgical technique used to neutralize the
cells within the heart muscle that are responsible for starting
or maintaining these abnormally fast, and sometimes lethal
rhythms.
The Medtronic device uses catheter ablation, which involves
inserting a thin tube into a blood vessel, usually through a
site in the upper leg or neck, then threading it though the
body until it reaches the heart.
When it reaches the area causing abnormal rhythms, a device
emits radiofrequency energy to destroy the tissue.
Medtronic received FDA approval in December 2010 to sell a
different ablation device for treating paroxysmal atrial
fibrillation, which is intermittent -- meaning it lasts for
less than seven days -- but recurring.
Medtronic shares fell 1.5 percent to $34.19 in trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, below a 1.1 percent drop in the
S&P Health Care Equipment index .GSPMED.
