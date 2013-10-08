Oct 8 A federal advisory panel recommended that
Medtronic Inc be allowed to sell a line of implantable
heart rhythm devices to a larger pool of patients, based on
research showing the products lowered the risk of death and
hospitalization.
The panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted 4-3 on Tuesday to recommend approval for
the products in patients who suffer from an abnormal heart
rhythm called atrioventricular block.
About one million Americans have atrioventricular block,
which reduces heart function by blocking the electrical signals
between its top and bottom chambers.
The Medtronic products, called cardiac resynchronization
therapy defibrillators and pacemakers, deliver electrical
impulses to both lower chambers of the heart to restore its
normal rhythm.
Patients with atrioventricular block currently can receive a
traditional pacemaker, which delivers impulses to the right
ventricle only.
Medtronic requested an expanded indication for its CRT-D
(defibrillator) and CRT-P (pacemaker) devices based on results
from a clinical study that showed a reduced risk of death or
hospitalization for patients with atrioventricular block who get
the products. The devices are implanted in the chest.
The FDA typically follows the advice of its advisory panels,
though it is not required to do so.