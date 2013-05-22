WASHINGTON May 22 Merck & Co's
experimental insomnia drug is safe and effective at the lower of
two doses studied but not at the higher, a panel of medical
experts said on Wednesday.
The panel, which advises the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on matters related to central nervous system
disorders, voted 13-3, with one abstention, that the drug,
suvorexant, is safe for elderly patients at 15 milligrams a day,
and is safe for non-elderly adults at 20 milligrams.
The panel voted 8-7, with two abstentions, that the drug is
not safe when given to elderly patients at 30 milligrams or
non-elderly adults at 40 milligrams.