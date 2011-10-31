* FDA staff find Vytorin helps reduce heart problems
* FDA staff also say Vytorin unlikely to cause cancer
* Vytorin, Zetia have combined sales of more than $4 bln
Oct 31 U.S. Food and Drug Administration
reviewers said Merck's (MRK.N) cholesterol-lowering drug
Vytorin was effective in reducing the rate of heart attacks or
other cardiovascular problems in patients with kidney disease.
The FDA reviewers also said Merck's blockbuster drug, which
pairs a new type of cholesterol fighter Zetia with Merck's
older statin drug Zocor, is unlikely to cause or promote
cancer.
"Risk of cancer did not increase consistently over time
with longer use of ezetimibe/simvastatin, as would be expected
if a drug caused cancer or promoted the growth of pre-existing
cancers," FDA researchers wrote in documents ahead of an
advisory panel that will look at Zetia and Vytorin on Nov. 2.
The FDA review could help allay fears about the popular
drug after a 2008 clinical trial showed substantially more
cancer cases among patients taking Vytorin than those taking a
placebo.
"In our opinion, FDA's review of SHARP strongly supports
Zetia's safety," Leerink Swann analyst Seamus Fernandez wrote
in a note.
"Most importantly, the FDA reviewer comments and safety
review suggest no new safety concerns and that Vytorin/Zetia is
not associated with risk of either incident cancer or cancer
deaths. We believe these data should help lay to rest investor
concerns about Vytorin/Zetia's safety."
Both Vytorin and Zetia, or ezetimibe, are already approved
for lowering cholesterol levels. Merck is now hoping to expand
the indications to include treating heart problems in patients
with chronic kidney disease, which would make it the first
treatment with that specific indication.
Chronic kidney disease, which affects about 14 percent of
the U.S. population, raises the risk of developing heart
disease or having a stroke.
Patents on both Vytorin and Zetia expire in 2017, meaning
Merck has only a few years to get more profit from any
combination therapy.
Dogged by safety and effectiveness concerns, Vytorin and
Zetia have taken hits to their sales. Nonetheless, in 2010
Vytorin posted sales of $2 billion and Zetia of $2.3 billion.
