* Vytorin is a cholesterol-lowering drug
* Panel backed for pre-dialysis, not in those on dialysis
* Trial showed 16 pct major vascular event reduction
* Could be first to help chronic kidney disease patients
(Adds byline, details throughout)
By Alina Selyukh
SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov 2 U.S. health advisers
on Wednesday unanimously recommended use of Merck & Co's
(MRK.N) cholesterol-lowering drug Vytorin for preventing stroke
and other heart problems in patients with chronic kidney
disease, but only in those patients not yet on dialysis.
The panel of outside experts convened by the Food and Drug
Administration were less convinced about the drug's
effectiveness in patients with end-stage renal disease who are
already receiving dialysis, voting 6-10 that trial data
supported Vytorin use by those patients.
"I've not said that this is a no, I just feel the data are
equivocal and do not support approval for that specific use,"
said Dr. Robert Smith, a professor at Brown University.
The FDA will make the final decision but usually follows
the advice of its advisory panels.
Vytorin pairs a new type of cholesterol fighter Zetia, or
ezetimibe, with Merck's older statin drug Zocor, or
simvastatin.
Vytorin is already approved for lowering cholesterol, but
Merck is now hoping to expand its use to prevent heart problems
in patients with chronic kidney disease. If approved, this
would be the first such treatment.
Chronic kidney disease affects about 14 percent of the U.S.
population and puts people at a high risk of developing heart
disease and having a stroke or heart attack.
Previous trials of statins have shown little impact on
reducing heart risk in patients with kidney disease and many
experts have been skeptical about the effectiveness of such
therapy.
Early trials of Vytorin raised further skepticism about the
medicine as they showed substantially more cancer cases among
patients taking the drug than a placebo. However, later
research allayed these fears.
The latest Vytorin trial, which followed nearly 9,500
patients for about five years, showed the drug reduced the risk
of major vascular problems in patients with advanced chronic
kidney disease by 16 percent.
But the trial's results were less pronounced in patients
whose kidney problems progressed so much as to require
dialysis. Those patients made up about one-third of all trial
participants and a portion of the pre-dialysis patients also
began receiving dialysis over the course of the trial.
"I feel that there's really insufficient evidence to
discriminate between dialysis patients and non-dialysis
patients but there's also insufficient evidence to say this
drug is beneficial in dialysis patients," said Dr. David
Gordon, a panel member from the Division of Cardiovascular
Sciences at the National Institutes of Health.
The trial showed that 6.2 percent of patients taking
Vytorin went on to require operations to open blocked arteries,
compared with 7.8 percent of those taking a dummy pill. The
percentage of people having stroke was 3.5 percent compared
with 4.6 percent on placebo. A slight decline in risk was also
observed with non-fatal heart attacks and cardiac death.
When separated into subgroups, pre-dialysis patients showed
a 23 percent risk reduction in major vascular events, while
patients on dialysis saw a 6 percent risk reduction.
But because the trial did not specifically study the two
subgroups separately, several panel members expressed
reluctance at splitting their vote on the drug into two
questions and some said they voted "no" to indicate they did
not support separating out dialysis patients.
Merck Research Laboratories President Peter Kim welcomed
the panel's recommendation and said the company would continue
working with the FDA on its review.
Merck's patents on both Vytorin and Zetia expire in 2017.
In 2010, Vytorin posted sales of $2 billion and Zetia reaped
$2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Carol
Bishopric)