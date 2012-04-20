* Tiny particles may absorb into skin, organs
* FDA asks food, cosmetic companies to test nanotech safety
* Rejects petition for new nanotech regulatory regime
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. health regulators said
consumer products that use nanotechnology may have unknown
effects on the human body, and advised food and cosmetic
companies to further study the safety of these tiny particles.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued two draft
guidelines on Friday calling for more studies, putting, for now,
much of the onus for safety on companies.
The FDA also rejected a consumer group's petition from 2006
that urged a separate category of regulation for nanotechnology
due to its "unique human health and environmental risks."
Nanotechnology involves designing and manufacturing
materials on the scale of one-billionth of a meter - so small it
cannot be seen with a regular light microscope.
It is used in hundreds of products in areas ranging from
stain-resistant clothing and cosmetics to food additives, but
the health effects of nanoparticles are still poorly understood.
Nanoparticles may be able to penetrate the skin, or move
between organs, with unknown health effects.
"Understanding nanotechnology remains a top FDA priority,"
FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in a statement. "FDA is
strengthening the scientific tools and methods for evaluating
food products, cosmetics, drugs and medical devices."
The FDA advised companies that use nanotech in food
additives or food packaging to consult with the agency and show
that the changes are safe before selling their products.
"The consequences (to consumers and to the food industry) of
broadly distributing a food substance that is later recognized
to present a safety concern have the potential to be
significant," the draft guide says.
Makers of most U.S. food additives and ingredients can tell
the FDA that their ingredients are "generally recognized as
safe" in order to legally sell them.
The FDA said nanotechnology does not automatically fall into
this category, meaning companies would have to prove additional
safety data before approval.
Erik Olson, director of food programs at Pew Health Group, a
consumer advocacy group, said companies can often simply inform
the FDA that certain food additives are safe. But the new
guidelines for the first time show the FDA thinks nanomaterials
deserve greater scrutiny.
"The FDA is essentially saying (to companies), we don't
think you can just make your own decision a nanomaterial is safe
without telling us," Olson said. "That's a fairly new
development."
The International Center for Technology Assessment, which
filed the 2006 petition, sued the FDA late last year for being
slow to reply.
Jaydee Hanson, policy director at the center, said legal
action may have prompted FDA to issue guidance for nanotech in
food and cosmetics after a delay of six years.
"It's good that they're making recommendations in this area,
but they haven't gone far enough," he said.
The European Union requires companies to prove a nanotech
product is safe before it can be sold to consumers, Hanson said,
while the FDA has only issued voluntary guidelines for
companies.
For cosmetics, the FDA said companies should also do
additional testing of products that, for example, use
nanotechnology to create smoother-feeling moisturizers or
lipstick.
The FDA does not require cosmetic companies to submit safety
data before selling their products, and the guidance is unlikely
to have a big impact on large cosmetic firms like Avon Products
Inc, which already comply with European rules.
Avon said it adds nanomaterials like titanium dioxide or
zinc oxide to cosmetic products to boost protection against the
sun's ultraviolet rays and let sunscreens rub in without leaving
white marks. It said the products were proven safe in the EU.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington, additional
reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)