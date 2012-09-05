WASHINGTON, Sept 5 U.S. drug advisers on
Wednesday backed a novel form of Novartis AG's inhaled
antibiotic that treats a lung infection linked to cystic
fibrosis.
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted 13 to 1 that Novartis had demonstrated that
its tobramycin inhalation powder, or TIP, was safe and
effective. The FDA usually follows panel recommendations,
although it is not required to do so and will make a final
decision later.
Novartis is seeking approval of the inhaled antibiotic
powder as a more convenient alternative to its older, nebulized
version of tobramycin, called Tobi.