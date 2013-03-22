March 22 U.S. health regulators approved on
Friday a hand-held inhaler made by Swiss drug maker Novartis AG
to treat a type of bacterial lung infection that often
affects cystic fibrosis patients.
Novartis's TOBI Podhaler contains a dry powder formulation
of tobramycin, an antibiotic used to treat lung infection caused
by the pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.
"This product is the first dry powder antibacterial drug
delivered with a handheld dry powder inhaler," said Dr. Edward
Cox, director of the office of antimicrobial products at the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About 30,000 pediatric and adult patients in the United
States are afflicted with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease
that causes the body to produce thick mucus that builds up in
the lungs and blocks airways, the FDA said.
This build up becomes a breeding ground for bacteria such as
pseudomonas aeruginosa to grow and cause lung infection.
Most cystic fibrosis patients infected with this bacteria
are currently treated with a nebulizer, a larger drug delivery
device that converts medication into a vapour form that can be
inhaled.
The FDA approval is based on tests on 95 patients conducted
using TOBI Podhaler that proved the device was effective at
improving the lung function in those patients.
The antibiotic powder in Podhaler needs to be inhaled twice
daily using Podhaler for 28 days, after which the therapy should
be halted for the same number of days before it is resumed, the
FDA said.