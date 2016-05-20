BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will modify guidelines for nutritional labels on packaged food and beverages to prominently display calorie count and servings, the regulator said.
The move comes at a time the regulator is staring at increasing childhood and adult obesity and lifestyle diseases such as heart problems in the United States.
The FDA said on Friday that the modified guidelines, which companies would have to adopt within two years, would help consumers make "informed food decisions".
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: