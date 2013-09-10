By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has proposed stronger safety language on labels of long-acting
and extended-release opioids in response to an epidemic of
overdoses and deaths from the widely used pain medicines.
The labels need to highlight dangers of abuse and possible
death, as well as risks to newborns of mothers taking the
medicines, the agency said on Tuesday.
Opioids include formulations of morphine, oxycodone and
fentanyl. One of the best-known opioids is Oxycontin, a
long-acting form of oxycodone.
Some 16,651 people in 2010 died from overdose deaths related
to opioid abuse, the FDA said, including long-acting
formulations.
In a conference call, FDA officials said long-acting forms
of opioids have played a "disproportionate role" in drug abuse
and deaths.
The FDA said the drug labels currently are indicated for
patients with moderate to severe pain, but in the future will
indicate they should only be used for severe pain.
"The FDA is invoking its authority to require safety
labeling changes and postmarket studies to combat the misuse,
abuse, addiction, overdose and death from these potent drugs
that have harmed too many patients and devastated too many
families and communities," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg
said in a release.
Updated language in the drug labels will stress the
medicines are meant for pain severe enough to require daily,
round the clock, long-term opioid treatment, and only for those
who have not had adequate pain relief from alternative
medicines.
The labels will also include prominent boxed warnings that
chronic maternal use of the drugs can result in potentially
fatal opioid withdrawal syndrome in newborns.
The agency will require extra studies of the drugs to assess
known risks of abuse, overdose and death.
Janina Kean, chief executive of High Watch Recovery Center,
an addiction treatment facility in Kent, Connecticut, said
stronger safety language by itself won't make a noticeable dent
in the numbers of addictions and overdoses of opioids.
She said the drugs are being prescribed for countless uses,
many of which are far from severe, with no apparent oversight.
"Doctors are prescribing them for dental work, for chronic
back pain and every ache and pain you can imagine," Kean said.
"The FDA would be better served by trying to regulate when
doctors prescribe those drugs."
Kean said about 20 to 25 percent of her substance-abuse
clients are addicted to opioids, up from just 1 to 4 percent a
decade ago.
"It's getting worse," she said, noting that many clients are
teenagers or young adults who became addicted by going into
their parents' medicine cabinets and taking their legally
prescribed opioids.
"But now, when they go to the street they cant afford the
opioids. So they go to heroin, which is also an opioid, because
it's cheaper."
Morgan Liscinsky, an FDA spokesman, said the agency's hands
are largely tied. While the FDA has authority to regulate
drugmakers and drug labeling, he said it cannot intervene with
doctors.
"The FDA does not have the authority to regulate the
practice of medicine, and health care practitioners may choose
to prescribe a legally marketed drug, based on their clinical
assessment," Liscinsky said.