WASHINGTON Feb 16 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration declined to change the levels it will accept of
an illegal fungicide commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice
industry, the agency said on Thursday.
The Brazilian and U.S. juice industry groups had asked the
FDA to allow higher levels of the fungicide, carbendazim, until
June 2013 to allow the industry time to switch to another
option.
Carbendazim is illegal on all citrus in the United States,
but commonly used in Brazil, the world's top orange juice
exporter, to combat mold on orange trees.
