Nov 14 Members of an experimental class of
cholesterol-lowering drugs could get U.S. regulatory approval
based on their ability to lower "bad" cholesterol, and may not
need to show that they reduce the risk of heart attack and
stroke, the Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday.
The statement eased industry concerns that the agency would
require more onerous "outcome" studies before approving the
drugs, known as PCSK9 inhibitors.
Those concerns emerged earlier this week when two leading
U.S. medical organizations recommended that doctors drop their
emphasis on specific targets for lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol
levels. They also recommended only statin drugs for patients at
high risk of heart attack or stroke.
Statins, such as AstraZeneca Plc's Crestor and
generic forms of Pfizer Inc's similarly potent Lipitor
(atorvastatin), are the most widely used cholesterol treatments
and work by blocking the liver's production of LDL cholesterol.
PCSK9 inhibitors, in late-stage testing at Pfizer, Amgen Inc
, and a partnership of Sanofi SA and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc, are anitibodies designed to block
a protein whose natural function is to maintain the presence of
LDL in the bloodstream.
The companies aim to seek regulatory approval of the PCSK9
drugs on the basis of their ability to lower LDL, not on whether
they can reduce heart attack and stroke.
The FDA said it is closely monitoring an outcome study of
Merck & Co's widely prescribed cholesterol drug Zetia,
which is not a statin.
Even though Zetia has been on the market since 2002, Merck
has not yet proven that it reduces heart attack risk and stroke.
Results from the trial are expected by the second half of next
year.
Zetia curbs absorption of cholesterol by the intestines.
Zetia and Vytorin, a related drug, have combined annual sales of
more than $4 billion.
Wall Street analysts also expect the PCSK9 inhibitors to
generate annual sales in the billions of dollars.
The FDA, in an emailed statement, said it will review the
PCSK9 inhibitors based on their effects on the entire
lipoprotein lipid panel, particularly LDL cholesterol, effects
on other markers of potential cardiovascular risk, blood
pressure and any evidence of toxicity.
"The compound's overall safety profile will also be factored
into this decision," the agency said.