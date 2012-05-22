* FDA staff not convinced by data, recommends rejection
WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. drug reviewers on
Tuesday recommended rejecting a Pfizer Inc drug because
the data did not prove it worked well in treating a rare
neurodegenerative disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewed the
pill, tafamidis, ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts,
which on Thursday will vote on whether to recommend it for
approval. The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into
account the panel's recommendation.
Tafamidis, which is already approved in Europe under the
name Vyndaqel, is meant to treat familial amyloid
polyneuropathy, a fatal condition that affects as many as 10,000
people worldwide, including about 2,500 Americans.
Most people with the genetic mutation that is thought to be
the most common cause of the disease live in Portugal, Sweden or
Japan. Once symptoms begin, a majority of people die in 11
years, the FDA said. The only current treatment for the disease
is a liver transplant, which keeps 80 percent of people alive
after five years but requires taking immunosuppressant drugs.
Two FDA reviewers said during a clinical trial that
tafamidis was most successful in treating people in Portugal,
but it was unclear why, and the data did not prove it helped
those with the disease in other locations.
People taking tafamidis during clinical trials also appeared
to have a milder disease than those taking a placebo, which
could skew the results, they said.
The director of the FDA's division of neurology products,
Dr. Russell Katz, emphasized the FDA had not yet made a final
decision on tafamidis and wanted to get advice from the
committee on Thursday.
Tafamidis is a relatively minor product for Pfizer, the
world's largest drugmaker. The company's shares were up about 10
cents at $22.64 in morning trading on the New York Stock
Exchange, in line with the wider market.
