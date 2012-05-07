BRIEF-Cemtrex issued response in relation to blog post by short sellers on the Seeking Alphawebsite
* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha
WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. drug reviewers questioned whether the benefits of Pfizer Inc's experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis outweighed its risks of cancerous cells and infections.
The Food and Drug Administration staff said the drug, called tofacitinib, appeared to reduce swollen and tender joints during clinical trials, but questioned the method of using radiographs to prove the drug worked.
The FDA staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Wednesday. The FDA will make a final decision in August, taking into account the panel's recommendations. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Cemtrex (CETX) responds to false, misleading blog post on Seeking Alpha
COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 Danish biotech drugmaker Genmab's Darzalex, which is used to fight cancer in bone marrow and marketed by Johnson & Johnson, has the potential to achieve annual peak annual sales as high as $13 billion, its chief executive told Reuters.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one