WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. drug reviewers questioned whether the benefits of Pfizer Inc's experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis outweighed its risks of cancerous cells and infections.

The Food and Drug Administration staff said the drug, called tofacitinib, appeared to reduce swollen and tender joints during clinical trials, but questioned the method of using radiographs to prove the drug worked.

The FDA staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Wednesday. The FDA will make a final decision in August, taking into account the panel's recommendations. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)