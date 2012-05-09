WASHINGTON May 9 Pfizer Inc won a U.S. advisory panel's support on Wednesday for its arthritis drug, which the world's largest drugmaker hopes will give a significant boost to its product pipeline after a wave of patent expiries.

A panel of outside experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 8-2 to recommend approval of tofacitinib, meant to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis who have not had success with at least one other drug for the disease.

The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to do so, and a final decision is expected in August. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)