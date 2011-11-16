* FDA advisory panel says Prevnar 13 safe, effective
* FDA to make final decision in January
By Anna Yukhananov
SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov 16 Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)
won expert backing for using its blockbuster vaccine in adults
to fight pneumonia, meningitis and other diseases caused by
pneumococcus bacteria.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted
14-1 on Wednesday that the Prevnar 13 vaccine was safe and
effective for adults 50 years of age or older.
The FDA usually approves products that win support from its
advisory panels, and is due to make a final decision in
January.
The agency is considering the vaccine under its accelerated
approval process, meaning the FDA believes the medicine
represents an unmet medical need.
Prevnar 13 is designed to fight 13 forms of a bacterium
called streptococcus pneumoniae, or pneumococcus.
Pneumonia caused by the pneumococcal organism is one of the
biggest causes of death in older people and its incidence
begins to increase after age 50.
The vaccine is poised to become one of Pfizer's biggest
brands after the $10 billion-a-year cholesterol fighter Lipitor
begins facing U.S. generic competition at the end of this
month.
The Prevnar vaccine is currently only approved for
children, but Pfizer has said an expanded population of adults
could generate more than $1.5 billion in annual sales for what
is already among the world's biggest selling vaccines.
The vaccine is already approved for adults aged 50 and
older in the European Union, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia,
Ecuador, Thailand and the Philippines, Pfizer said.
The Prevnar franchise -- known as Prevenar in Europe and
other countries -- generated about $3.7 billion in global sales
last year.
AS EFFECTIVE
Two key trials from Pfizer tested Prevnar 13 against the
standard vaccine, Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Pneumovax, which is
currently the only vaccine for pneumococcal bacteria approved
in the United States for adults 50 years of age or older.
Pneumovax targets 23 types of pneumococcal bacteria.
Most of the panelists agreed with FDA reviewers, who
earlier this week said the data showed Pfizer's vaccine was as
Pfizer officials also said the effect of their vaccine
could last longer.
Vaccines work by introducing weakened or killed forms of
the disease-causing microbe or its toxins. This stimulates the
body's immune response, causing it to create antibodies that
can easily recognize and destroy any such disease
microorganisms in the future.
Merck's vaccine, known as a free polysaccharide, takes
fragments of sugars from the coating of certain strains of
pneumococcus and strings them together in order to trigger the
body's immune response. But these sugar molecules are isolated
from the infectious agent - in this case, the pneumococcal
bacteria.
Prevnar 13 belongs to a new generation of pneumococcal
vaccines known as conjugates. These types of vaccines boost the
shot's effect by binding the sugar molecules to a "carrier"
protein, typically a toxin, which triggers a stronger immune
response that also usually lasts longer, Pfizer said.
Under accelerated approval, the company must conduct a
study to confirm Prevnar 13 can actually prevent pneumococcal
pneumonia in adults, not just cause the body to produce
antibodies -- which is typically used as a surrogate in
clinical trials, the FDA said..
Results of the confirmatory trial, which enrolled more than
80,000 subjects in the Netherlands, are expected in 2013.
"We've got a great immunologic story to tell; we don't know
what it means clinically," said panel member Dr. Bruce Gellin,
director of the national vaccine program office at the Health
and Human Services Department, about the need for a follow-up
trial.
