Aug 30 U.S. health regulators recommended
against use of Pfizer Inc's pulmonary arterial
hypertension (PAH) drug Revatio in children up to 17 years of
age, saying it had a higher risk of death when taken in a high
dose.
While the drug has never been approved for treatment of PAH
in children, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's warning is
against off-label use of the drug.
Revatio, which has the same active ingredient as Pfizer's
erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, is used to improve the ability
to exercise in people with PAH -- or high blood pressure in the
vessels carrying blood to the lungs.
The FDA said the recommendation against the use of the drug
is based on a recent clinical trial, and the Revatio drug label
will carry the warning.