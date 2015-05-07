(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration will hold a public meeting this summer to address
drug company concern that restrictions on what they can say
about off-label use of drugs violate their First Amendment right
to free speech.
The meeting, announced last month by FDA chief counsel
Elizabeth Dickinson, comes as a bill known as 21st Century
Cures, designed to speed new drugs to market, is moving through
Congress. Language in the bill is adding pressure on the agency
to relax its guidelines.
Efforts by drug companies to change the rules gained steam
after a 2012 decision from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals,
which overturned the conviction of Alfred Caronia, a sales
representative for Orphan Medical, which was later acquired by
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. After Caronia was caught
talking to physicians about various off-label uses of the
narcolepsy drug Xyrem, the court said the First Amendment
protected truthful and non-misleading off-label speech.
Under current rules, physicians are allowed to prescribe
medicines off-label for whatever condition they want. But drug
companies are not allowed to promote them for uses that have not
been approved by the FDA.
Pharmaceutical companies are citing the Caronia and similar
rulings to pressure the FDA to let them talk more freely about
off-label use.
"If you're a community physician it's hard to stay current,"
said Coleen Klasmeier, a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, which
petitioned the on behalf of a coalition of pharmaceutical
companies to "adequately justify and appropriately tailor its
regulatory regime" in light of Caronia and similar rulings.
The coalition, known as the Medical Information Working
Group, includes Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Novartis
AG, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Co
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.
At stake are billions of dollars in potential sales if
manufacturers can persuade physicians to use their products for
unapproved uses and a potentially significant weakening of the
FDA's regulatory authority.
Karen Riley, an FDA spokeswoman, said the agency decided to
hold a public meeting "because of the wide range of views held
by different stakeholders and the importance of the underlying
public health issues."
OFF-LABEL PROMOTION
Drug companies have a long history of breaching the
off-label rules. Over the past decade 17 companies paid more
than $16 billion in settlements for off-label promotion,
according to the American Medical Association, including Pfizer,
GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly.
In September, Shire Plc agreed to pay $56.5 million
to settle charges it overstated the benefits of its attention
deficit disorder drug Adderall XR and claimed, with little
evidence, that it would prevent criminal behavior, traffic
accidents and sexually transmitted disease.
"At my own medical center we have banned pharmaceutical reps
from coming because we don't think they are a good source of
information," said Dr. Rita Redberg, professor of medicine at
the University of California, San Francisco, and editor of the
medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. "You don't ask the
barber if you need a haircut."
Off-label use already accounts for 10 percent to 20 percent
of prescribing, with that figure rising in oncology and
pediatric rare diseases, according to the AMA, which said it
"supports the important need for physicians to have access to
accurate and unbiased information about off-label uses of drugs
and devices, while ensuring that manufacturer-sponsored
promotions remain under FDA regulation."
REPUTABLE JOURNALS
The FDA does allow companies to provide doctors with data
from well-controlled clinical trials from reputable medical
journals and reference texts (but not from early clinical trials
or letters to editors) and they can talk about off-label use at
medical conferences. They can also respond to unsolicited
questions from physicians as long as the responses do not tout
the benefits of a product without disclosing its risks.
Companies want to be able to discuss data that does not come
from randomized clinical trials. They also want to be able to
provide economic analyses to insurance companies showing why a
drug should be covered.
"Let's say a drug is very expensive and very effective and
doesn't have many side effects," Klasmeier said. "If you're a
health plan and you are trying to decide whether to pay for the
drug you want to know how it stacks up against others."
Industry pressure has "forced the FDA to think harder about
this topic," said Peter Pitts, a former FDA associate
commissioner for external relations, who is now president of the
Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, a think-tank that
receives funding from drug companies.
In response to petitions from the coalition, the FDA noted
that its regulatory framework was developed "in response to
public health tragedies" but said it "recognized the evolving
legal landscape in the area of the First Amendment" and promised
to review its policies.
It has proposed adding clinical practice guidelines to the
list of material companies can circulate. These are often
developed by professional associations and may include treatment
and dosing regimens that differ from what is on a drug's label.
It has also proposed allowing companies to distribute
medical literature showing a product's side effects to be less
than described in the label. Comments from the public in
response to the proposal were overwhelmingly opposed, according
to documents obtained and made public by the consumer watchdog
Public Citizen.
TRUTHFUL BUT NOT MEANINGFUL
Those moves have not been enough to appease the industry.
Yet public health advocates fear that if the FDA yields further,
companies may be able to circulate data which is truthful under
the Caronia definition without being meaningful for patient
health.
A 2012 study showed that up to 75 percent of published
preclinical trial results could not be reproduced in subsequent
trials. An earlier one showed that when scientists attempted to
corroborate 34 claims from frequently cited published trials
they were unable to do so 41 percent of the time.
"People do not realize that the consequences of this new
ideological approach to the First Amendment will be measured in
lives," Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a former principal deputy
commissioner at the FDA who is now associate dean at Johns
Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
For example, doctors prescribed schizophrenia and bipolar
disorder drugs for years to control behavior in elderly patients
with dementia. Studies later showed they increased the rate of
death in the elderly.
Premarin and Prempro, drugs to treat symptoms of menopause,
were prescribed extensively to women for years on the assumption
they would prevent increased coronary disease. The hypothesis
was supported by some data but not by randomized, controlled
clinical trials. When the drugs were eventually analyzed in a
large government-sponsored trial they were found to increase the
risk of stroke and heart attack.
If companies can market drugs for off-label uses there will
be no incentive for them to conduct the clinical trials needed
to show the products work and are safe, critics say.
"If off-label marketing is allowed then drugs will come to
be used for a wide variety of conditions for which there has not
been developed evidence of safety and efficacy," said Dr. Steven
Nissen, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland
Clinic. "You take away those checks and balances and it's the
wild, wild west."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington. Editing by Michele
Gershberg and John Pickering.)