By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, June 28 A U.S. federal judge has
entered a consent decree and permanent injunction against a New
Jersey compounding pharmacy after it was discovered that some of
its products might be contaminated, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said Friday.
Med Line Prep Consulting Inc compounded and distributed
drugs for hospital and healthcare facilities. It ceased
operations in March following a voluntary recall of products
compounded at its facility in New Jersey.
The recall was prompted by the discovery of mold
contaminating sterile bags of intravenous solution at a hospital
in Connecticut.
The regulation of so-called compounding pharmacies, which
combine, mix or alter medical ingredients, has been in the
spotlight since a deadly meningitis outbreak last year linked to
steroid injections made by the New England Compound Center in
Massachusetts.
Congress is wants to increase federal oversight for
pharmacies that compound drugs and sterile products, and ship
them across state lines. Proposed legislation currently pending
before the Senate would create a new regulatory classification
for compounding pharmacies like NECC that make products used
nationally without prescriptions to do so or before they obtain
them.
The FDA filed a complaint against Med Prep on June 24,
accusing it of failing to prevent the contamination of sterile
products. The agency said it found unsanitary conditions and
violations of manufacturing standards at Med Prep's New Jersey
facility earlier this year.
The consent decree entered by U.S. District Judge Peter
Sheridan in New Jersey on Thursday prohibits Med Prep from
resuming operations until it corrects violations and implements
safeguards. The company must retain an expert to inspect its
facility and federal officials must confirm it is complying
before it can resume production, according to court documents.
Med Prep and its president, Gerald Tighe, who was also named
in the complaint, did not admit to any of the FDA allegations as
part of the decree.
A lawyer for Med Prep, Angelo Cifaldi, said the company is
negotiating a similar agreement with the New Jersey Board of
Pharmacy and is not attempting to resume operations at this
time.
Cifaldi said the contamination was only discovered in a
small number of products at the Connecticut hospital. The FDA
said it was not aware of any reports or injuries associated with
Med Prep products.
The Med Prep decree "shows that the FDA will take aggressive
enforcement actions to ensure the safety of its drugs," FDA
acting associate commissioner for regulatory affairs Melinda
Plaisier said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye. Editing by Andre Grenon)