March 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
is alerting health care providers that a Georgia compounding
pharmacy has recalled all of its sterile products distributed in
the United States since Oct. 19, following reports of serious
eye infections, the agency said on Thursday.
Until further notice, health care providers should stop
using all sterile products distributed by Clinical Specialties
Compounding and return them to the company, the FDA said.
The FDA had previously reported the five cases of serious
eye infection from injections of the cancer drug Avastin, which
was prepared by Clinical Specialties Compounding Pharmacy (CSCP)
to treat the eyesight robbing disease macular degeneration. The
drug is not approved for that use, but when cut into doses
appropriate for the eye it is substantially cheaper than similar
drugs approved for the eye condition.
The voluntary recall was expanded beyond Avastin to include
all of CSCP's sterile products after the FDA's preliminary
findings at the manufacturing site in Augusta, Georgia, raised
concerns about a lack of sterility assurance, the agency said.
The recall includes dozens of drugs, including antibiotics
and numerous eye drugs.
"A compromised sterile product puts patients at risk for
serious infections," Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA's
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
"Health care professionals should ensure that any medicines
they administer to patients are obtained from appropriate,
reliable sources and are properly administered," she added.
Compounding pharmacies, which alter or combine drugs to meet
special needs of patients or prepare drugs for unapproved uses,
such as with Avastin, have come under increased scrutiny since
tainted injectable steroids manufactured by a Massachusetts
compounder led to a meningitis outbreak last year that caused
more than 40 deaths and injured hundreds of patients.
The FDA said it was working with the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and with state health departments
to determine the scope of any contamination caused by products
from the Georgia pharmacy.
