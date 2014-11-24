By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Nov 24 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has tightened its guidelines on the use of a
uterine surgical technique, saying it has been linked to the
spread of a rare type of cancer.
The agency said on Monday it is recommending that a boxed
warning be placed on laparoscopic power morcellator devices used
to treat uterine fibroids. Such an FDA warning is the strongest
that a medication or treatment can carry while still remaining
on the U.S. market.
The devices are used to slice fibroid and uterine tissue
into small pieces inside the body, allowing it to be removed
through a small opening. The procedure is designed to shorten
recovery time and reduce wound-site infections.
Yet the technique can cause injury to local tissues and
organs and spread unsuspected malignant tissue to places outside
the uterus. In April, the FDA issued an alert discouraging use
of the devices to remove fibroids due to these concerns.
The FDA estimates that 1 in 350 women who have fibroid
surgery have an unsuspected uterine cancer.
Fibroids are often benign and may cause pelvic pain and
bleeding. Sometimes a hysterectomy is required to remove them.
Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit, the biggest maker
of morcellator devices, suspended sales of the device following
the FDA's advisory.
A spokesman for the company was not immediately available to
comment on the FDA's latest announcement.
The agency said the devices should not be used to remove
tissue containing fibroids in patients who are peri-or
post-menopausal, or whose fibroids could be removed intact
through the vagina or small incision. This group accounts for
most women with fibroids who undergo surgery.
The devices should also not be used in procedures in which
the tissue is known or suspected to be cancerous, the agency
said.
"The two contraindications help to clarify the narrow
population of patients in which laparoscopic power morcellation
may be an appropriate therapeutic option," the FDA said in a
statement.
"For example, some younger women who are interested in
maintaining their ability to have children or wish to keep their
uterus intact after being informed of the risks may be
candidates for this procedure."
The recommendation follows a July meeting of an FDA advisory
panel, which suggested a boxed warning - in which the risks are
highlighted in a black box - would be useful.
