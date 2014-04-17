(Adds detail, quotes)
April 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned that a common surgical procedure used to remove uterine
fibroids could spread undetected uterine cancer.
Data showed that the procedure, laparoscopic power
morcellation, could significantly worsen a patient's chance of
long-term survival, the regulator said. (r.reuters.com/dug68v)
Laparoscopic, or minimally invasive, power morcellation
involves the use of an electric device that minces the fibroid
into small pieces that can then be pulled out through a tiny
incision in the abdomen.
Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that usually pose no
risk. However, certain women suffer from symptoms that include
heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, pelvic pressure and
frequent urination, which could warrant medical or surgical
intervention.
An estimated 50,000 procedures are performed using
laparoscopic power morcellation devices in the United States
every year, said William Maisel, chief scientist for the FDA's
Center for Devices and Radiological Health.
The procedure reduces risk of infection, lowers
post-surgical pain and enables quicker recovery compared with
traditional surgeries.
About 1 in 350 women who are undergoing certain surgeries
for fibroids could suffer from a type of uterine cancer, the
agency said, but added there exists no reliable tests to
determine if they are cancerous prior to the removal.
Some risk of cancer spreading as a result of the procedures
has been known for many years to surgeons, Maisel said.
"(But) the magnitude of the risk is higher than had been
appreciated by the medical community," he said on a conference
call with journalists on Thursday.
"The vast majority of patients that have undergone this
procedure have done so safely," he added.
