By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 14 The recent shortage of
a critical medicine for childhood cancer has prompted U.S.
Senator Amy Klobuchar to attach her bill on drug shortages to
transportation legislation under discussion in the Senate, the
lawmaker said on Tuesday.
Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, along with Robert Casey, a
Democrat from Pennsylvania, introduced a bill that would force
drug companies to tell the Food and Drug Administration about
looming shortages. The FDA said early notification helped it to
prevent 99 shortages in 2011.
But the legislation has been stuck in a deadlocked Congress
since February 2011, despite support from Republican and
Democratic lawmakers, as well as the White House.
Klobuchar said she would try to include it as an amendment
to the transportation bill.
"We acknowledge drug shortages may not have a lot to do with
highways," Klobuchar said. "Maybe we have to try every bill, but
we can't wait a year to get this done."
Klobuchar's sense of urgency comes after reports that the
supply of methotrexate, a drug used to treat children with acute
lymphoblastic leukemia, may run out in a matter of weeks.
"Without this drug, patients are at a dramatically
heightened risk of dying," Klobuchar said in a statement, adding
that the drug had cure rates close to 90 percent.
The number of drugs in short supply rose to 220 in 2011 from
56 in 2006 -- the year a clear trend started emerging.
Doctors and patient advocates say shortages of certain
drugs, such as some chemotherapy treatments and antibiotics,
have forced providers to postpone care or use second-best or
costlier alternatives.
President Barack Obama made shortages a national priority
with an executive order in October, and urged Congress to
quickly pass legislation to address the issue.
But Klobuchar's drug shortages legislation is only a
short-term solution, as lawmakers and regulators remain divided
about the root causes of the problem.
"We have always acknowledged the amendment is more getting
at the short-term problem," Klobuchar said. "But you have to get
at the short-term problem, because otherwise people are doing to
die."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)