WASHINGTON May 3 U.S. health officials said the
number of new shortages of crucial drugs used to treat cancer
and other illnesses had been halved compared to a year ago, and
attributed the improvement to earlier notice from drugmakers
about looming supply issues.
There have been 42 newly scarce drugs so far this year,
compared to 90 in the same period a year ago, U.S. Food and Drug
Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said on Thursday on
the agency's website.
Efforts to combat shortages escalated last year when 250
medicines were in short supply, up from 56 in 2006. Some doctors
have had to postpone care or use second-best drugs or more
costly alternatives to compensate for shortages.
According to an FDA list, which is updated daily, there are
currently about 120 drugs regarded as being in short supply.
President Barack Obama made shortages a national priority
with an executive order last October, and the FDA sent letters
to companies asking for voluntary notification about supply
disruptions.
Early notice has helped the FDA prevent 128 shortages since
then, mainly by asking other companies to boost production to
make up for a competitors' shortfall. In some cases, the FDA has
also approved temporary imports of drugs from abroad, or sped up
new drug applications.
"Six months later, I am both amazed and delighted to see the
progress that's been made," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg
said.
However, Hamburg said shortages of drugs like leucovorin,
used in the treatment of childhood leukemia, or fentanyl, used
in anesthesia, are still affecting patients, and the FDA is
working with companies to resolve the issue.
U.S. lawmakers have also proposed legislation that would
force companies to report all shortages or temporary supply
disruptions, rather than relying on their voluntary action.
Under current law, companies must only report that they will
stop making a drug if they are the only manufacturer of a
critical or life-saving medication.
The legislation is expected to be part of an FDA "user fee"
funding bill that is set to be voted on by Congress in the next
few months.
FDA officials say a number of industry factors have created
the shortages, including a consolidation of generic drugmakers,
manufacturing problems that have shut down multiple plants or
production lines and the decision by some manufacturers to stop
producing a treatment when profit margins erode too far.
Generic drugmakers like Hospira Inc and Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries say they are building new
facilities as a back-up for future shortages, but it may take a
year or more for the effects to be felt on current production.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)