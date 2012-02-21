* FDA to allow imports of Doxil alternative
* Will also speed approval for new methotrexate maker
* FDA says has prevented at least 114 drug shortages
By Anna Yukhananov
SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb 21 The U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said it will resolve a potentially
life-threatening shortage of two leading cancer drugs by
allowing one of them to be imported from abroad and rushing
approval for a new manufacturer to make the second.
The moves announced on Tuesday mark the latest government
effort to address severe drug shortages. More than 200 medicines
were in short supply in 2011 and doctors and patient advocates
say the crisis has forced providers to postpone care or use
second-best or costlier alternatives.
The FDA will allow imports of an alternative to the cancer
drug Doxil, which in the next few weeks should meet all patient
needs, the agency said. The drug is called Lipodox and has the
same active ingredient as Doxil, doxorubicin.
Late on Friday, the FDA also approved a new company, APP
Pharmaceuticals, to make preservative-free methotrexate, a drug
used to treat children with leukemia. APP is a unit of German
healthcare group Fresenius.
"We believe we can meet the needs of patients on a
continuing basis," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said at a
news conference. "This should resolve the shortages."
Doxil, a cancer drug marketed by Johnson & Johnson,
has been in persistent short supply since manufacturing problems
surfaced at a plant of Ben Venue, a unit of German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim that has been making the drug under
contract.
The injectable drug, which has annual global sales of about
$500 million, is used to treat ovarian cancer and multiple
myeloma. About 7,000 patients used the drug in the United States
before Johnson & Johnson announced a possible supply disruption
last June. The company said in January it was able to allocate
the drug to 4,400 patients.
The FDA said it reached a limited, temporary arrangement to
import Lipodox from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd and its distribution subsidiary, Caraco
Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd.
Ben Venue's problems have also contributed to a shortage of
methotrexate, leading U.S. lawmakers to call for action last
week from the FDA and manufacturers amid fears U.S. medical
practices were close to running out of the drug entirely within
a few weeks.
The medicine has been on the shortage list since last year.
It helps treat about 3,500 children a year with acute
lymphoblastic leukemia and has cure rates close to 90 percent.
In response, Ben Venue also said last week it would release
reserves of methotrexate made before it shut down the plant last
November.
MORE TO DO
President Barack Obama made shortages a national priority
with an executive order in October and the FDA said it has
prevented 114 shortages since then, mainly by working with
manufacturers.
The FDA has said the number of drugs in short supply, which
include cancer, anesthesiology and nutrition medications, had
risen to 220 in 2011 from 56 in 2006 - the year a clear trend
started emerging. Many of the drugs are generic, sterile
injectable medications.
FDA officials say a number of industry factors have created
the shortages, including a consolidation of generic drugmakers,
manufacturing problems that have shut down plants or production
lines and the decision by some manufacturers to stop producing a
treatment when profit margins erode too far.
Patient advocates and doctors who also spoke at the FDA said
helping patients who need Doxil and methotrexate was a positive
step, but does not address the needs of others whose treatments
remain in short supply.
They called for longer-term action that could prevent drug
shortages.
"It's a shame to have to put our children at risk to bring
attention to this problem," said Dr. Peter Adamson, chair of the
Children's Oncology Group.
"While today was good news, the fact is that the (drug
shortages) list is not getting smaller, and may be growing."
Adamson also called on Congress to speed passage of
legislation that could help address the issue of shortages by
forcing manufacturers to notify the FDA about looming supply
disruptions. Now, by law companies only have to tell the agency
they are stopping supply when they are the only maker of a drug.
The legislation has been stuck in a divided Congress for
more than a year, despite support from both political parties.
The agency said it will also release guidelines for
manufacturers to inform the FDA about looming shortages, as
early notification can help prevent them.
Sandy Kweder, the deputy director of the FDA's Office of New
Drugs, said the agency began working on increasing supply of
methotrexate last year, since they became aware of persistent
issues at the Ben Venue plant.
The FDA said in September 2011 that it sped up the
application from APP for methotrexate, which had been
languishing in the FDA's overcrowded waiting list for generic
applications since August 2010.
It also asked to ramp up production at other makers of
methotrexate: Hospira Inc, Mylan Inc and Sandoz,
a unit of Novartis.
Hospira said it shipped 31,000 vials of methotrexate in the
last 24 hours, which represent a month's worth of demand in the
United States. Hospira CEO Michael Ball also said the company
would be releasing another 34,000 units next week and 55,000
units in mid-March, all produced at its plant in Australia.
