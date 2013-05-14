May 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved label changes incorporating lower dosages for sleep
medications containing zolpidem, a drug that can continue to
affect patients' mental alertness even a day after its use.
The regulator approved changes to the labels of Sanofi SA's
Ambien, Ambien CR and Meda AB's Edluar on
Tuesday.
The agency said patients who take zolpidem extended-release
drugs, such as Ambien CR, should not drive or take part in
activities that require complete mental alertness the next day.
The FDA in January asked zolpidem manufacturers, including
NovaDel Pharma Inc and Swedish drugmaker Meda, to
reduce recommended dosages on the drugs' labels.
The regulator also said that women were more susceptible to
the risk as they eliminated the drug from the blood more slowly
than men.
The FDA recommended doses of 5 mg for women and either 5 mg
or 10 mg for men for immediate-release zolpidem products such as
Sanofi's Ambien.
The initial dose of extended-release products is 6.25 mg for
women and either 6.25 or 12.5 mg for men, according to the
FDA.