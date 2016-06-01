June 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines to the food industry to reduce the use of sodium in processed food.

Average sodium intake in the United States is about 3,400 mg per day. The guidelines set targets for the industry to help reduce sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day, the regulator said. (1.usa.gov/282RWBD)

The much anticipated set of guidelines have been in the works since 2011. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)