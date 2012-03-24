* Stent meant to unblock arteries in brain
* NIH-funded study showed it did more harm than drugs
* Less than 2,000 stents sold a year, Stryker says
* Advisers call for more studies
By Anna Yukhananov
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 23 U.S. advisers
on Friday said Stryker Corp's artery-opening stent for
the brain should not be used in most patients, based on new data
showing the device caused more harm than anti-clotting drugs.
Most of about 16 advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration recommended that the stent, called the Wingspan
system, should no longer be available in the market, where it
has been sold since 2005.
Wingspan is used to open blocked arteries in the brain when
clot-dissolving drugs like aspirin and Plavix do not work. The
stent is supposed to improve blood flow and prevent people who
have already had a stroke from having another one.
Plavix, known generically as clopidogrel, is made by
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA.
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in
September and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
showed the stent may actually do more harm than treating people
with drugs and lifestyle changes.
The NIH-funded study was halted after initial results showed
stroke patients who were treated with both drugs and the
Wingspan stent had more than twice the rate of strokes and death
in the month after surgery compared to those treated with drugs
alone.
Researchers had expected the use of stents to help patients.
"I'm sensitive to the humanitarian use, and would like to
see all alternatives on the table come last resort," said Scott
Evans, a researcher and teacher at Harvard University.
"But I did not see any data presentation that would leave me
to believe the benefits (of Wingspan) would outweigh the
potential harms."
Public Citizen, a watchdog group, in December asked the FDA
to withdraw the Wingspan stent from the market.
The panel's advice may not have a huge effect on Stryker,
which said it sells less than 2,000 Wingspan stents a year.
But it could have implications for how the FDA
deals with drugs or devices after new research shows they may
not be as effective or safe as originally thought.
"The credibility of the FDA is on the line," said Dr.
Michael Carome, deputy director of Public Citizen's Health
Research Group. "Patients will continue to be harmed unless the
FDA withdraws its approval."
The FDA said it will make a final decision on Wingspan
later, taking into account the panel's recommendations.
OPTIONS FOR PATIENTS
Blocked brain arteries caused by the build-up of fatty
deposits called plaque account for more than 50,000 of the
795,000 strokes occurring in the United States each year.
Stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death and a leading
cause of disability in the United States.
The self-expanding Wingspan device is the only system
currently approved by the FDA for certain high-risk stroke
patients. Most of the FDA's advisers said Stryker should keep
testing its stent to see which patients would most benefit.
"I'm still concerned ... about that one subgroup of patients
where we're backed against the wall and we have no options,"
said Dr. Larry Goldstein, director of Duke University's Stroke
Center.
He said doctors treating patients who do not benefit from
anti-clotting drugs would be tempted to use other stents
"off-label" in the brain, even if they are not specifically
approved for that use. That could be more dangerous than using
the Wingspan stent, he said.
Advisers also said some doctors in the NIH-funded study may
not have been well trained in implanting stents, skewing the
results.
Some patients and doctors also testified during the hearing
in favor of Wingspan.
"I am now able to get up every day without having to worry
about whether a stroke could possibly kill me," said Greg
Zaidel, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who said he's had the Wingspan
stent for six years.
The FDA originally approved the Wingspan stent under a
Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE), meaning the agency allows
up to 4,000 medical devices to be sold each year without
requiring stringent evidence of effectiveness. To qualify, the
device must address a rare disease or condition, and show
"probable" benefit.
The trial supporting approval of Wingspan enrolled 45
patients who had a stroke caused by a blocked blood vessel in
the brain and whose medical treatment failed to prevent another
stroke.
"We believe data (from other clinical studies) confirm the
important role the device plays ... when medical therapy has
failed," Stryker said in a statement, adding that it would
continue to work with the FDA.
Stryker Corp bought Wingspan as part of its acquisition of
Boston Scientific Corp's neurovascular business in 2010.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Carol Bishopric)