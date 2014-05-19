May 19 U.S. regulators have approved a new
non-caloric sweetener from
Japan's Ajinomoto Co that can be used as a substitute
for sugar or high fructose corn syrup in foods and beverages.
Called advantame, the white powder is made from aspartame
and vanillan and is approved as a general-purpose sweetener and
flavor enhancer in food, except meat and poultry, the Food and
Drug Administration said.
FDA said the product can be used as a tabletop sweetener or
in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen desserts, jams
and jellies, chewing gum and other foods.
Advantame is the sixth so-called high-intensity sweetener
FDA has approved for sale in the United States.
