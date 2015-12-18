Dec 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday proposed banning people under the age of 18 from using
sunbeds and requiring sunbed manufacturers to make sunbed
warnings clearer.
Users would be required to sign a form acknowledging they
understand the risks before their first indoor tanning session
and every six months afterwards. More than 3,000 emergency room
visits a year, on average, occur for injuries related to indoor
tanning in the U.S.
In 2013 the FDA recommended that tanning beds not be used by
people under the age of 18 but stopped short of banning them.
Its latest proposal brings it in line with recommendations made
by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the
World Health Organization.
"Today's action is intended to help protect young people
from a known and preventable cause of skin cancer and other
harms," acting FDA Commissioner Stephen Ostroff said in a
statement. "Individuals under 18 are at greatest risk of the
adverse health consequences of indoor tanning."
Some 1.6 million minors indoor tan each year, the agency
said.
The Indoor Tanning Association has argued that the decision
on whether a teen is allowed to suntan is one for parents, not
government, and it supports parental consent.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)