(Adds statement from American Academy of Dermatology)
Dec 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday proposed banning people under the age of 18 from using
sunbeds and requiring sunbed manufacturers to make warnings
clearer.
Users would be required to sign a form acknowledging they
understand the risks before their first indoor tanning session
and every six months afterward. More than 3,000 emergency room
visits a year, on average, occur for injuries related to indoor
tanning in the United States.
In 2013 the FDA recommended that tanning beds not be used by
people under the age of 18 but stopped short of banning them.
Its latest proposal brings it in line with recommendations made
by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the
World Health Organization.
"Today's action is intended to help protect young people
from a known and preventable cause of skin cancer and other
harms," acting FDA Commissioner Stephen Ostroff said in a
statement. "Individuals under 18 are at greatest risk of the
adverse health consequences of indoor tanning."
Some 1.6 million minors indoor tan each year, the agency
said.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 35 percent
of American adults, 59 percent of college students and 17
percent of teens have reported using a tanning bed in their
lifetime. People who have been exposed to radiation from indoor
tanning are 59 percent more likely to develop melanoma than
those who have never tanned indoors.
Nearly 70 percent of tanning salon customers are Caucasian
girls and young women, the Academy said in a statement.
Melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, is increasing
more quickly in young women 15-29 years old than in young men of
the same age.
The Indoor Tanning Association has argued that the decision
on whether a teen is allowed to suntan is one for parents, not
government, and it supports parental consent.
The FDA said it could impose civil penalties and fines on
tanning facilities that do not comply with the regulations, if
finalized.
In addition to providing an emergency "off" switch, the FDA
proposes adding requirements that would limit the amount of
light allowed through protective eye wear and improve labeling
on replacement bulbs to reduce the risk of accidental burns.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)