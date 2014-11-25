By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 24 A draft U.S. bill is
circulating in Washington D.C. that would curb the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration's regulatory oversight over electronic
medical records and some clinical support software, according to
a copy of the legislation seen by Reuters.
The Medical Electronic Data Technology Enhancement for
Consumers' Health Act or Medtech Act would limit the FDA's
jurisdiction over medical technology that it classifies as
posing low risks to patient safety. It builds on previous
efforts in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
The bill is being developed by Republican Senator of Utah
Orrin Hatch and Democratic Senator of Colorado Michael Bennet
and proposes that some software should not be regulated as
medical devices. This includes software for administrative
support of hospitals, according to a copy of the draft bill.
The FDA is currently working in concert with other federal
agencies to propose a strategy for a risk-based regulatory
framework for health IT that balances innovation and patient
safety.
The FDA declined to comment on pending or proposed
legislation.
Some industry experts say the bill would bring clarity to
the health IT sector, which is still a regulatory gray area.
"The lack of clear regulation makes it very difficult to
plan for the future," said Dan Haley, vice president of
government affairs for electronic medical-records company
AthenaHealth.
"The act takes a straightforward and clean approach and as a
result is less likely to have unintended consequences," added
Bradley Merrill Thompson, an FDA-specialist with the Washington
D.C.-based legal firm Epstein Becker & Green.
Merrill Thompson said the bill would retain FDA oversight
over medium-risk or high-risk software, and technology that
serves as an accessory to a medical device. But the bill does
not propose any specific body or agency that would be charged
with determining levels of risk.
AthenaHealth, IBM and other IT companies publicly
declared support for the PROTECT Act, a previous effort to
prevent FDA from regulating some health technology. The PROTECT
act was introduced in February of 2014.
It not yet clear if or when the law will be formally
introduced in Congress.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)