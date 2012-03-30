By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON, March 30
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. health regulators said
on Friday tobacco companies must report how much formaldehyde,
nicotine or any of 18 other harmful chemicals are in their
products, as part of a larger government effort to regulate the
tobacco industry.
Another draft rule places limits on misleading advertising
that attempts to show some tobacco products are less harmful
than others, such as "tar-free" or "light," without providing
evidence these claims actually make products safer.
The guidelines are part of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's enforcement of a 2009 law that gives it broad
authority to oversee the manufacturing and marketing of
cigarettes and other tobacco products.
"Tobacco products, in this country at least, are the only
mass-consumed products that consumers don't know what's in
them," Dr. Lawrence Deyton, director of the FDA's Center for
Tobacco Products, told reporters.
"Today, we are ending that era."
Some 8 million Americans have smoking-related illnesses, and
as many as 443,000 Americans die each year from smoking-related
causes such as lung cancer. Smoking is estimated to be the No. 1
preventable cause of illness and death in the United States, and
contributes about $96 billion each year to health care costs.
The guidelines would force companies to tell the FDA whether
their products contain any of 20 harmful or potentially harmful
ingredients found in tobacco or tobacco smoke, and the amount of
each.
The ingredients won't go on the packaging; rather, the FDA
would compile information for each product and provide it to the
public by April 2013. The FDA said it hasn't yet decided how it
will present the information.
These 20 chemicals are the easiest to test for immediately,
but the FDA will later make companies provide information for a
full list of 93 chemicals.
Deyton, head of the FDA's tobacco center, said most people
are aware of the dangers of smoking in general, but may not know
specifically which chemicals in tobacco are harmful, and why.
For example, ingesting carbon monoxide - produced any time
you burn something, and present in tobacco smoke - is known to
increase the risk of heart disease and lung disease, the FDA
said.
Besides informing the public, regulators said they hope the
rules would encourage tobacco companies like Lorillard Inc
and Altria Group, parent of Philip Morris USA, to
make their products safer and less addictive.
Representatives from the companies could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The announcement comes only a month after the government
suffered a blow in court in trying to enforce another tobacco
law that requires companies to put large graphic warnings on
cigarette packaging. A U.S. District Court judge sided with the
companies and ruled the labels were unconstitutional. The United
States is appealing the decision.
The second draft rule requires FDA approval for companies to
sell products they claim to be less harmful than typical tobacco
products, known as modified risk tobacco products.
The companies must submit scientific studies and analyses to
the FDA in order to prove their tobacco products actually
benefit public health, or reduce harm.
To counter a decline in smoking in the United States,
cigarette makers have focused on smokeless tobacco and other
"modified risk" products.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by David
Morgan; Editing by Richard Chang)